Home
Read
Plans
Videos
{{#signedIn}}
{{/signedIn}} {{^signedIn}}
Sign in
Sign up
{{/signedIn}}
Versions
Languages
Help
Events
Donate
Volunteer
About
Jobs
Blog
Press
Privacy policy
Terms
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Pinterest
Hebrews 13:8
Hebrews 13:8 NIV
Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.
NIV: New International Version
Version
Cancel
Bible Language
English
Change language
{{#items}}
{{local_title}}
{{/items}}
←
Language
Cancel
{{#items}}
{{local_name}}
{{/items}}
Share
Share
https://www.bible.com/bible/111/HEB.13.8.NIV
Read full chapter
Bible App
Bible Lens
Bible App for Kids
Hebrews 13:8
Share
Share
https://www.bible.com/bible/111/HEB.13.8.NIV
Read full chapter
Compare Different Versions of this Verse
English (UK)
English (UK)
Language
Cancel
{{#items}}
{{nativeName}}
{{/items}}
Download the Bible App now
View in App