Isaiah 54:10

Isaiah 54:10 NLT

For the mountains may move and the hills disappear, but even then my faithful love for you will remain. My covenant of blessing will never be broken,” says the LORD, who has mercy on you.
NLT: New Living Translation
Isaiah 54:10

