Philippians 3:20

Philippians 3:20 NKJV

For our citizenship is in heaven, from which we also eagerly wait for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ
NKJV: New King James Version
Share
Read Full Chapter

Bible App

Bible Lens

Bible App for Kids
Compare Different Versions of this Verse

Free Reading Plans and Devotionals related to Philippians 3:20

Ancora Kids Keep Going

Prayers From Philippians

How To Read Your Bible: Video Devotions From Your Time Of Grace

Under God?

Paul And The Body

Disability in the Bible: Life Lessons for Us All

Land Of Color Devotional

Questions For Philippians

Seven Deadly Sins And Your Marriage

Defiant Joy: A Study On Philippians

Who I Am In Christ

Why Sacrifice? Embracing God’s Promises For Joy And Fruitfulness

Paul's Prison Epistles: Paul And The Philippians

God Will Carry You Through

The Basic Training Challenge – Mail Call

15 Days of Supernatural Encounters

Austin Life Church: Read The Bible - Philippians

Carols: A Christmas Devotional

Philippians - Choosing Joy

Shofar Stellenbosch | Galatians And Philippians

Walk Through The Bible 365 - January

Just Say The Word: Pray With Your Wife