Psalm 119:14

Psalm 119:14 NIV

I rejoice in following your statutes as one rejoices in great riches.
NIV: New International Version
Share
Read Full Chapter

Bible App

Bible Lens

Bible App for Kids
Compare Different Versions of this Verse

Free Reading Plans and Devotionals related to Psalm 119:14

Truth Pursuer: Lovin' the Law

Study, Obey, Teach - Ezra 7:10

Speak To My Heart, Jesus

Seek The Lord And Find Him

Victory Over Depression

Restart: Leading with Confidence

Standing Strong

Daily Habits Of Marital Intimacy - 10 Day Reading Plan

The Soul Of A Worship Leader

Back From The Dead: Kickstart Your Spiritual Future

Practical QT

Joy! to Your World! A Countdown to Christmas

Belmont University Advent Guide

The Pursuit: Chasing After Your New Life In Christ

Belmont University Advent Guide

The Maxwell Leadership Reading Plan

Joy For All Seasons

Walk Through The Bible 365 - November

Walk Through The Bible 365 - May

Believe